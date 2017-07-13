This Obese Woman Wanted To Hit 1,000lbs, But Then Everything Changed

ADVERTISEMENT

When dieting didn’t work, Monica Riley set herself an unusual goal: to become the fattest woman in the world. She didn’t care what people thought or that she was seriously damaging her health. And she even had hands-on help from her boyfriend. Nothing, it seemed, was going to stop her. But then a life-changing event occurred, and Monica’s focus suddenly went from gaining weight, to losing it fast.

Monica had always been large, even as a young girl. Her dream as a child, however, was to actually lose weight. But when dieting attempts left her miserable, she decided to embrace her size. Her curves made her feel sexy and gorging on food made her feel good.

Monica, from Fort Worth, Texas, was consuming an estimated 10,000 calories a day. In 2015 the U.S. Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion published recommended calorie intakes for men and women. They advised that sedentary women aged 26-30 consume only 1,800 calories per day. Monica, therefore, was chomping her way through over five times her recommended allowance.

