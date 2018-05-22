This Officer Investigated A Suspicious Car – And Saw The Faces Of Two Children Freezing Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

When police officers unnecessarily use force, make mistakes or otherwise entangle themselves in controversy, this often makes the headlines. As such, it can be easy to overlook all of the work that they do to protect and assist local communities each and every day.

Lt. David Natt, who has been employed by Eugene Police since 2002, made international news when going about his work day in February 2015. After previously serving in the Marine Corps, Natt had been assisting the people of Eugene for well over a decade.

Lt. Natt was exploring Alton Baker Park at around 10:30 p.m., approximately half-an-hour before it was going to close, when he spotted a suspicious car. As he approached the vehicle, it became apparent that there were several people inside.

