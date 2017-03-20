20 Old-Fashioned Dating Habits That Are Definitely Due A Revival

Swiping mindlessly through unappealing selfies until you find someone passable. You meet for a drink, realize they’ve got no personality, then plot your escape. That’s dating in 2017, generally. In the past, however, they didn’t have these problems. Indeed, dating was magical, charming. So here are the old-time rituals we need to bring back.
20. Dressing up for dates
If you’re lucky, your date today might throw on a clean shirt. But a suit and tie? Forget it. In the past, though, people spent time on their outfit and really dressed up. And as a matter of fact, it made their dates feel appreciated. It’s one ritual we certainly need to bring back.
19. Not assuming the date will end in bed
When’s the last time you went on a date and it wasn’t assumed you’d end up sleeping together? Imagine if sex wasn’t assumed. In the past, many people didn’t have those expectations and so they focused on getting to know the other person. Crazy, we know.
20 Pets Who Are Totally Loving Their Bath Time
When These Guys Looked Inside A Stack Of Shipping Bags, They Got A Gut-Wrenching Surprise
20 Doting Celebrity Dads Who Are Totally Adorable With Their Kids
This Mother Took A Bullet To The Heart. But With Her Dying Breath She Named Her Killer
When This Teen Searched His Family Farm, He Unearthed A Monumental WWII Discovery
After Digging Up A Few Bones, Workers Unearthed A Chilling 300-Year-Old Burial Ground
Here’s What These Classic Horror Movie Characters Look Like Underneath The Makeup
After Fashion Schools Rejected Her Because Of Her Condition, This Teenager Blazed A Phenomenal Trail
This Teen Was Called A Monster Because Of Her 500 Birthmarks. But Now She’s The One Who’s Smiling
20 Bestselling Books That Were Rejected By Publishers Before They Became Classics
20 Animals Doing Things For The First Time With Absolutely Priceless Reactions
This Dude And His Cats Recreated Iconic Movie Scenes, And It’s Genius