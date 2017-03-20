20 Old-Fashioned Dating Habits That Are Definitely Due A Revival

ADVERTISEMENT

Swiping mindlessly through unappealing selfies until you find someone passable. You meet for a drink, realize they’ve got no personality, then plot your escape. That’s dating in 2017, generally. In the past, however, they didn’t have these problems. Indeed, dating was magical, charming. So here are the old-time rituals we need to bring back.

20. Dressing up for dates

If you’re lucky, your date today might throw on a clean shirt. But a suit and tie? Forget it. In the past, though, people spent time on their outfit and really dressed up. And as a matter of fact, it made their dates feel appreciated. It’s one ritual we certainly need to bring back.

19. Not assuming the date will end in bed

When’s the last time you went on a date and it wasn’t assumed you’d end up sleeping together? Imagine if sex wasn’t assumed. In the past, many people didn’t have those expectations and so they focused on getting to know the other person. Crazy, we know.

