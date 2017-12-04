When An Old Lady Rang A Car Salesman By Mistake, Her Call For Help Made Him Rush To The Scene

ADVERTISEMENT

When the old lady rang a U.K. car dealership by mistake in 2016, the telephone receptionist could have quite easily hung up. It was a busy business, selling high-end, luxury vehicles and – after all – time is money. However, after realizing that this was no nuisance call and the senior citizen was in dire need of help, the receptionist called a colleague over. And then this car salesman proved that his character was just as high quality as any of the fancy cars on his lot. He leapt into action, and went the extra mile for an old dear in distress.

Born in Vietnam, Dang Vuong lives in Blyth – a small town in the Northeast of England, just up the coast from the city of Newcastle. Vuong was 34 years old in July 2016 and worked as a car sales manager at a BMW dealership in the nearby town of Wallsend. And, as part of his job selling the upmarket German marque, Vuong prided himself on going the extra mile for his customers.

However, during one Sunday shift at the dealership on July 31, 2016, Vuong ended up going completely above and beyond the call of duty. And, while it was definitely someone in need, this was no customer he ended up helping out. It all began late that morning, when Gina, the dealership’s receptionist, took an unusual call. Concerned at what she was being told, the telephonist turned to the sales manager for help.

