This Old Man’s Neighbor Split Their Driveway With Cinder Blocks – So He Taught Him Some Respect

Oliver Lynch had been living in his neighborhood for a quarter of a century. And as he approached his 80th birthday, he no doubt expected to settle down to enjoy his twilight years in peace. However, when his neighbor attempted to claim some of his land as his own, the elderly gentleman simply refused to back down.

In 2015, Lynch was living in Osceola County, Florida. He had lived a peaceful life in the neighborhood for around 25 years. And although he was 79 years old, Lynch was certainly no pushover.

In fact, Lynch wasn’t afraid of speaking his mind no matter what the subject. “I just hate to be bullied,” he admitted to WFTV in 2015. “I have a little fight left in me, and I hate to see somebody bulldoze over me.”

