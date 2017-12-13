Scientists Say Old People Really Do Have A Smell – And They’ve Found A Way To Treat It Too

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who has ever visited a nursing home will know that old people often seem to produce a strong, recognizable smell. Part of this is the natural consequence of having lots of people living together. However, research has shown that there may be an actual chemical cause.

The phenomenon is clearly broad and not limited to the United States. For one thing, there is actually a specific word in Japan just for the smell produced by old people, kareishu. Perhaps it is unsurprising, considering the very large number of retirees in Japan and the ageing population there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, The Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia ran a study to determine the truth behind it. Surprisingly, its studies showed that people could actually identify and differentiate smells based on the age of the person. Its results were interesting in other ways too.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT