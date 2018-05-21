When An Old Woman In Target Paid With Coins, The Cashier Showed His True Character

ADVERTISEMENT

Indiana woman Sarah Owen Bigler was being thoroughly inconvenienced in a branch of one of the most popular convenience stores in the U.S. in early 2016. One particularly awkward customer in her queue for the till was holding things up. As a busy working mom, Sarah was on the verge of getting severely agitated – she had things to do and places to be. But then she stopped and listened to what was going on between the lady in front and the cashier, and it altered things for the harassed parent. Later, Sarah took to the internet to tell people exactly how much it meant to see and hear a young man be the change he wished to see in the world. And it appeared that a large portion of the online world loved hearing it.

Sarah lives and works as a high-school teacher in Indianapolis, IN. The 37-year-old’s family consists of husband Matt, 35, and their daughter Eloise, five, and son Archie, four. But things were different in January 2016, with the kids being so much younger. This was when Sarah was out grocery shopping with her two tots and witnessed something truly remarkable. And when the young mom shared the story online, it went totally viral.

Tuesday, January 12, 2016, was just a regular day for the Bigler family. Another ordinary day of work and school and childcare – apart from one thing. Husband Matt was sick, and so Sarah had both kids in tow after work when the mom realized she needed some things for the house. As a consequence, she swung by a Target outlet in nearby Glendale with Eloise and Archie in order to pick up a few items. Considering she had two toddlers with her, Sarah was hoping that the trip would be simple, straightforward and above all swift. But unfortunately, that would not be the case.

