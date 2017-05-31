When an anonymous husband divorced from his wife, he traded her in for a younger, prettier version. He was, apparently, happy with this choice, content with giving up the mother of his children for someone who took more pride in her appearance. But then he saw his ex-wife on the street a year after their separation. It was only then that he realized what a terrible mistake he’d made.
The media often waves around the statistic that half of all marriages end in divorce. And, while that figure’s not strictly untrue, it doesn’t necessarily tell the whole story. In fact, some believe that the divorce rate in the U.S. has actually fallen consistently for several years.
Whatever the truth, there are many reasons cited for those who do opt for divorce. And, among the top ten factors for calling time on a marriage, are finances, loss of identity and growing apart. For some, however, the reasons can be somewhat superficial.
-
When Their Dog Wouldn’t Stop Barking, This Mom-Of-9 Realized Her Family Were In Grave Danger
-
One Year After This Husband Left His Wife For A Younger Woman, He Realized The Sobering Truth
-
This Man Was In His Yard On A Rainy Night When He Heard A Wretched Cry From The Shed Roof
-
10 People Who've Sworn On Their Lives That They Were Abducted By Aliens
-
20 Things About Naked And Afraid That Reveal What Really Goes On When The Cameras Stop Rolling
-
This 12-Year-Old Girl Took A Blow To The Head, A Scan Revealed Her Parents’ Worst Nightmare
-
This Woman Got A Call About A Dying Kangaroo – But When She Arrived There Was An Even Bigger Problem
-
This Crew Saw Something Strange Floating In The Ocean – And Then They Were Running For Their Lives
-
This Toddler Was Locked Inside His Mom’s Car. Then Firefighters Were Floored By His Reaction
-
When This Teen Handed Her Mom’s Boyfriend A Gift, He Broke Down When He Saw What Was Inside
-
Mom’s Baby Was Covered In Bruises After Daycare – And What The Cameras Caught Was Beyond Distressing
-
When This Mom Breastfed Her Baby At A Restaurant, The Waitress Gave Her A Note That Left Her Stunned