When Her One-Year-Old Had A Meltdown, This Mom Was Startled When The Waitress Wouldn’t Let Her Leave

It’s said that children are one of the greatest gifts you can possess; they may give life a purpose and sometimes even complete it. But, on occasion, kids can still be a real pain. And thanks to the tantrums, accidents and endless crying, parenthood can be trying to say the least. One mother in particular knows that all too well.

Courtney Pedigo has experienced some of the drawbacks of being a mom to her daughter, Harlynn. As practically any parent will know, their little bundle of joy can be unapologetically demanding. And when Pedigo and Harlynn went out for dinner on one occasion, the young child seemed ready to test her mother’s patience.

In particular, Pedigo had chosen to head to a Greensboro, North Carolina, branch of Olive Garden with her daughter in tow. So, on October 1, 2018, the pair sat down for dinner at the restaurant – but the outing would be far from a peaceful one for the mom.

