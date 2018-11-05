When 147 People Were Fleeing A Tsunami On A Plane, A 21-Year-Old Man Made The Ultimate Sacrifice

ADVERTISEMENT

At first, it may have been like any other Friday at work for Anthonius Gunawan Agung. As an air traffic controller at Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport in Palu, Indonesia, it was the 21-year-old’s job to clear planes for take-off. But as the next aircraft sat on the runway, the control tower started to shake violently around him.

Palu is located on the island of Sulawesi, Indonesia. It is situated around 1,030 miles northeast of the country’s capital, Jakarta. The city’s roughly 336,300 residents enjoy an often pleasant climate due to its location being sheltered by mountains. However, the region’s idyllic settings mask a grave danger for its residents. The threat of earthquakes.

Anyone who was in Palu on Friday, September 28, 2018, will likely have the date etched into their memory forever. It wasn’t, however, due to the festivities taking place that evening in celebration of the city’s anniversary. At around 6pm that night, events took a devastating turn for many.

