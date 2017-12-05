Paramedics Rushed A Critically Ill Man To ER. Then They Found A Furious Note On The Windscreen

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramedics in the U.K were responding to a serious case in Birmingham, about 100 miles northwest of London. They had arrived at a drug and alcohol rehab center called Livingstone House to treat one of its recovering addicts. However, when they returned to the hospital they found an angry note pinned to the vehicle’s windshield.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service posted on Facebook, “Sometimes we just don’t know what to say […] At the time, the crew were helping a man who was extremely unwell after vomiting blood. [Paramedics] took him on blue lights to hospital where he was in critical condition.”

Unfortunately, the paramedics’ efforts were in vain, and the man later died in hospital. It meant that the note lambasting the medical technicians left a sour taste. Then, when the note was later posted on social media, it drew a hostile reaction from readers.

