These Parents Adopted A Little Girl. Then Two Decades Later They Took In Her Sister

Adoption can be a blessing for people who can’t – or choose not to – have children themselves. Lynn and Tim Brusnahan know all about the process, having gone through it more than once. In fact, their experience of adoption is extra special, given the unexpected link between two of their children.

Lynn and Tim Brusnahan are from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They are no strangers to adoption, but as they both approached retirement age they decided to call it a day and not to take in any more children. By that time, after all, they already had a full and happy family unit.

By 2018 Lynn and Tim had successfully raised three children, who were all by then in their 20s. They have one biological son, whose name is Collin. Their two adopted children are called Devon and Katie.

