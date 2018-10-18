After These Parents Died In A Crash, An Auction Of Their Classic Car Left Their Family In Pieces

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of the circumstances, losing a parent can be devastating for a young child. Ben Keryluke can relate to that, as his two grandchildren lost their mom and dad after an accident in May 2018. However, when the family looked to auction off one of their classic cars a few months later, the response left them floored.

Residents of Red Deer, Alberta, Brent and Nicole Keryluke first met in January 2005, before getting married three years later. The pair shared a real love of sport and the great outdoors, with Nicole utilizing that passion in her job as a personal fitness trainer. Their intertwined interests didn’t end there, though.

Indeed, Brent and Nicole were big fans of MMA, which led them to start their own website on the sport. The pair would post the results of certain fights on the site, as well as interviews with some of the fighters. However, of all their passions and interests, one stood out in particular for Brent.

