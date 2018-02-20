These Parents Shared Photos Of Their Daughter’s Dying Moments To Shed Light On Her Fatal Condition

ADVERTISEMENT

For most people, the mourning process takes place in private. Overwhelming grief can cause anger, bargaining, denial, depression… all reactions that are completely natural, but experienced behind closed doors. And yet, one family from Kentucky, the Rogers, refused to contain themselves.

Instead, they had a photographer on hand to capture their final moments with their daughter as she passed away in a hospital. Then, they shared the images online in order to draw attention to their grief – and the fatal condition that caused it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before that day, parents Justin and Kristi Rogers happily presided over their family of five in Arlington, Kentucky. They had two sons, ages five and seven, and a two-year-old daughter, Adalynn. But Addy was different from her brothers, and doctors knew it from the moment she was born.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT