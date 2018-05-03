These Parents Could Do Nothing But Watch As This Officer Took Their Child From His Mother’s Arms

ADVERTISEMENT

Police officer Chase Miller heard a call come through his radio and immediately headed to the scene, despite the fact that he hadn’t been personally dispatched. When he arrived, he did what he had to do: he took an endangered boy out of the arms of his mother.

Miller worked for the police department in Granbury, Texas, where 21-year-old Bethany Hoover lived, too. Not only did Hoover serve as the general manager of the local Kentucky Fried Chicken, but she was also mom to a three-year-old named Brayden.

Hoover worked at KFC alongside John Geis, her husband and Brayden’s father. On October 12, 2016, Hoover called Geis in to man the evening shift. She told him to take Brayden with him, and the boy’s grandmother would come gather her grandson to babysit him.

