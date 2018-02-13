These Parents Were Thrilled To Adopt A Son. Then In Court The Boy Said One Word That Broke Them

By Annie Price
February 13, 2018
After battling for more than a year, Mandi and Tyler Palmer were delighted to officially adopt their son. However, they had no idea how their little boy felt about the process. Then he uttered one word in court that broke them.

Mandi and her husband Tyler had both faced hardships in life. While Mandi had suffered with Crohn’s disease since she was a teen, doctors diagnosed U.S. Army veteran Tyler with severe post-traumatic stress disorder after he completed two tours of Afghanistan.

In each other, though, Mandi and Tyler found strength. They had first met before Tyler was sent to Afghanistan for the second time. He was away for nine months. And while many relationships may have struggled in such circumstances, Mandi and Tyler grew ever closer.

