This Boy Was Days Away From His Fourth Birthday When He Choked To Death On An Innocent Party Gift

Little Alby Davis was just days away from celebrating his fourth birthday when his life was cut tragically short. The youngster and his parents had been preparing for his party when the happy-go-lucky boy choked on a small toy.

The Davis family come from Wynyard on the Australian island of Tasmania. They consist of mom Anna, dad Simon and their children Sage, Alby and Acre. And while Simon works as a relief teacher, Anna runs her own play store called The Small Folk.

To help promote her business, Anna regularly posts to the store’s dedicated Instagram page. The account features snapshots from the busy mom’s everyday life, which often feature her three photogenic children.

