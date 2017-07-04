Nowadays, finding an abandoned backpack is usually worth a call to the police. But when one passerby came across a backpack in a parking lot, he chose to take a peek inside, instead. Nothing could have prepared him for what he found.
Until very recently, Tempe, Arizona, was only famous for being home to NFL team the Arizona Cardinals. But, in light of one passerby’s recent discovery, the city may become famous for something else. It’s unlikely to boost tourism in the area, though.
On one June evening in 2017, a pedestrian happened to be passing by the Food City grocery store in Tempe. It’s important to remember that this is Arizona. Even though the sun was setting, the temperature was still over 100 ºF.
-
When This Adopted Son Went In Search Of His Birth Mother, He Found Her In The Most Unexpected Place
-
This Unusual Animal Was Disowned By His Mother – But Then He Made The Most Unlikely Best Friend
-
She Was Baffled When He Turned Away After Proposing. And What He Said Next Left Her In Tears
-
After This 6-Year-Old Died In A DUI Crash, Her Dad Visited The Grave To Reveal The Driver’s Identity
-
When A Passerby Found This Pack Abandoned In A Parking Lot, They Made A Horrific Discovery
-
This Traumatized Soldier Was About To Take His Own Life. Then He Saw Something Move In The Bushes
-
This Rooster Refused To Sleep In The Hen House. Then His Owners Discovered The Distressing Reason
-
After 8 Years Of Trying To Get Pregnant, This Woman Saw An Ultrasound That Left Her In Shock
-
During WWII 1,000 Japanese Troops Retreated Into A Swamp – And Were Slaughtered By A Hidden Danger
-
Dad Took A Video Of Their Beautiful Baby In Mom’s Arms. Then They Saw Her Change In An Alarming Way
-
20 Awful Movies That Didn’t Deserve To Do So Well At The Box Office
-
This Babysitter Was Seen Getting In The Bath With A 3-Year-Old, But Why She Did It Will Make You Cry