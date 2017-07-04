When A Passerby Found This Pack Abandoned In A Parking Lot, They Made A Horrific Discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, finding an abandoned backpack is usually worth a call to the police. But when one passerby came across a backpack in a parking lot, he chose to take a peek inside, instead. Nothing could have prepared him for what he found.

Until very recently, Tempe, Arizona, was only famous for being home to NFL team the Arizona Cardinals. But, in light of one passerby’s recent discovery, the city may become famous for something else. It’s unlikely to boost tourism in the area, though.

On one June evening in 2017, a pedestrian happened to be passing by the Food City grocery store in Tempe. It’s important to remember that this is Arizona. Even though the sun was setting, the temperature was still over 100 ºF.

