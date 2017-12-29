A Patient Was Being Probed For Cataract Surgery When Doctors Made An Alarming Discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

As we age, it’s easy to dismiss the occasional ache and pains as nothing more as an inevitable part of getting older. That was the case for one woman in the United Kingdom – and it was a decision that almost had a disastrous result, which could have had life-altering consequences.

Reported earlier this year in the British Medical Journal by trainee ophthalmologist Rupal Morjaria, the story started when an elderly woman attended Solihull Hospital, a healthcare facility near the city of Birmingham in Great Britain, for what should have been a straightforward procedure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 67-year-old patient was due to undergo routine surgery for problems related to cataracts that she had developed. She reported for examination and did not detail any discomfort or other underlying issues ahead of the operation. But little did she know what was about to be revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT