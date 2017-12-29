People Said This Mother Looked Nothing Like Her Daughter. Then 39 Years On She Found Out The Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

After welcoming her daughter Tatyana into the world in March 1978, Vera Lashtur felt that something was amiss. Others did, too, as gossip about the little girl began to spread among Vera’s neighbors and acquaintances. But it wouldn’t be until almost four decades later that the truth about Tatyana was revealed.

And it all began when Tatyana was a newborn. For many weeks, the baby would cry non-stop; when it came to feeding time, meanwhile, she struggled. On the surface, it may have seemed as if the little girl was simply a fussy child. As it turned out, however, there may have been a more disturbing reason why she was being so difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, as time went on, Tatyana became the subject of some alarming hearsay from those around her family. Indeed, it seems as if somebody knew something – or at least thought that they knew something – that Vera had never previously considered as a real possibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT