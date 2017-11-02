There is so much good done when a mother breastfeeds her child. Her milk contains all of the nutrients her baby needs, while mom’s body is bettered by a release of oxytocin, sometimes dubbed “the love hormone.” This helps her body return to normal, post-birth.
But, most importantly, breastfeeding creates a strong bond between mother and child. As her baby lays on her chest to feed, a new mom is able to spend quiet, close time with her little one before they begin eating on their own.
For most moms, breastfeeding comes to an end between three months to a year after they welcome a new son or daughter. There’s no formula for figuring out when it’s time to stop breastfeeding a child, though; it tends to come down to a mother and baby wanting to continue or not.
-
China Has Built A Giant Telescope To Find Alien Life – And It’s Just Made Some Amazing Discoveries
-
A Woman Bought This Cute Puppy Via A Newspaper Ad But Soon Realized She’d Made A Big Mistake
-
5 Years After He Was Fired From The LAPD, This Furious Ex-Cop Reaped His Horrific Revenge
-
18 Months After He Gave His Beloved This Necklace, She Found A Secret Inside That Made Her Scream
-
This Husky Spent His First Two Years On A Chain. Then Rescuers Finally Showed Him An Open Space
-
When People Shamed Her For Breastfeeding Her Four-Year-Old, This Defiant Mom Fought Back
-
While In A Japanese Hospital, A Woman Took Photos Of Her Meals – And The Food Will Blow Your Mind
-
An Australian Family Were Shocked When They Found An Unexpected Intruder In Their Toilet Bowl
-
This Bride And Groom Were About To Exchange Vows When An Unexpected Intruder Crashed The Wedding
-
Here’s How Homeless Women Cope When It’s Their Time Of The Month
-
This Stray Wouldn’t Stop Following Two Travelers. Then They Awoke To A Face At Their Window
-
4 Years After A Boy Went Missing, The Trail Of Clues He’d Left Led Police To His Hidden Prison