When People Shamed Her For Breastfeeding Her Four-Year-Old, This Defiant Mom Fought Back

ADVERTISEMENT

There is so much good done when a mother breastfeeds her child. Her milk contains all of the nutrients her baby needs, while mom’s body is bettered by a release of oxytocin, sometimes dubbed “the love hormone.” This helps her body return to normal, post-birth.

But, most importantly, breastfeeding creates a strong bond between mother and child. As her baby lays on her chest to feed, a new mom is able to spend quiet, close time with her little one before they begin eating on their own.

ADVERTISEMENT

For most moms, breastfeeding comes to an end between three months to a year after they welcome a new son or daughter. There’s no formula for figuring out when it’s time to stop breastfeeding a child, though; it tends to come down to a mother and baby wanting to continue or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT