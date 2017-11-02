When People Shamed Her For Breastfeeding Her Four-Year-Old, This Defiant Mom Fought Back

By Andrea Marchiano
November 2, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/Umbumgo Family Vlogs

There is so much good done when a mother breastfeeds her child. Her milk contains all of the nutrients her baby needs, while mom’s body is bettered by a release of oxytocin, sometimes dubbed “the love hormone.” This helps her body return to normal, post-birth.

Image: via pxhere

But, most importantly, breastfeeding creates a strong bond between mother and child. As her baby lays on her chest to feed, a new mom is able to spend quiet, close time with her little one before they begin eating on their own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: StockSnap

For most moms, breastfeeding comes to an end between three months to a year after they welcome a new son or daughter. There’s no formula for figuring out when it’s time to stop breastfeeding a child, though; it tends to come down to a mother and baby wanting to continue or not.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT