This Cat’s Owners Noticed Her Eyes Were Odd – But As She Got Older They Grew Strange In The Extreme

When Matilda the cat was just a kitten, her owners noticed one of her eyes was slightly squinted. However, they had no idea that this was just the beginning of their pet’s incredibly transformation. And that by the time she was fully grown, this feline would look completely out of this world.

Matilda the cat has a very memorable birthday. She was born Valentine’s Day 2013, as part of a litter of six cats who lived in a somewhat unusual home. That’s because Matilda and her furry siblings belonged to compulsive hoarders. And as a result, they were taken in by the town’s local animal rescue society.

Once at the shelter, however, it didn’t take long for a someone to notice the adorable tabby. And so when she was just 12 weeks old, little Matilda went to live with her new family. Her owners, however, prefer to be known only as “The Bearded Man, The Lady, and Dog.”

