After This Dog Was Found In A Walmart Parking Lot, Carers Uncovered Her Astonishing Story

At first, nothing seemed unusual about the stray Maltese dog that was handed in to Turlock Police Animal Services. But after scanning her microchip, the officers realized just how wrong they had been. Surely, this couldn’t be the same dog? But all the evidence proved it, and now they had an important call to make.

May 15, 2017, was a wonderful day for many, but it was especially so for little Trixie. Trixie is a 13-year-old Maltese dog who was found early that afternoon in Turlock, California. She was discovered by an unnamed good Samaritan in an unlikely place.

Trixie was spotted in the car park of a Walmart store with no owner in sight. The kind-hearted citizen correctly guessed she had been left there all alone and needed a safe place to stay. Consequently, they handed the dog in to the authorities.

