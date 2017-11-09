This Dog Was Sat All Alone Outside Target. Then People Looked Closer At The Sign Around His Neck

ADVERTISEMENT

If the passersby had heard stories of abandoned dogs before, they probably made some assumptions when they first saw him. He looked so lonely sitting outside the store all by himself. And was that a sign around his neck? They got closer to read it, and suddenly they understood the situation.

In 2011, Jackson made the news, and became the local star of Altoona, Pennsylvania. Well, his story has resurfaced again, and he’s just as amazing this time around. If you were in the area, perhaps you saw a golden retriever sitting by himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

That dog was the aforementioned Jackson, and you may have initially felt sorry for him. Just as many people have previously, you may even have approached him to see whether he was okay. He looked so lonely without a human in sight.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT