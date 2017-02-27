20 Dogs Who’ve Mastered The Art Of The Photobomb

Ah, the photobomb. When it’s done right it can be a masterful work of art. The combination of bravery and split-second timing can create an image so much more perfect than what the photographer had in mind. And dogs… they just get it. Indeed, they seem to have an instinct for ruining photos in the most hilarious ways possible. That, or they’re all in fact working together in some kind of human-shaming dogspiracy. Either way, these moments should be celebrated accordingly. Check out this first furball trying to steal the scene in a Christmas family photo…
The wide eyes show surprise, but we think that knowing smile barks volumes. Indeed, this was no accident. He watched the timer hit zero and in fact threw his face into the family portrait with absolutely no regard at all for disgruntled old Grandpa.
Photographer: That’s it, Benson. Stay… Now this is gonna be a great photogr…
Husky: WAAAAZUUUUUUUUUP!
Photographer: Oh man, now I’m gonna have to take another. Ma’am, can you please control your…
Husky: WAAAAAAZZZZZUUUUUUUUUUUUUUPP!
These Researchers Dug Up The Remains Of Illegal Immigrants Who Died Trying To Cross The U.S. Border
This Legendary Tattoo Artist Gave People Free Tattoos – On One Unexpected Condition
10 Years After This Girl Vanished Without A Trace, A Disturbing Confession Was Captured On Camera
This Tiny Hippo Was Found Trapped In A Deadly Mud Hole, Forcing Rescuers Into A Race Against Time
20 Cheaters Who Got Exactly What Was Coming To Them
20 Gifts From Grandmas That Would Be Sweet If They Weren’t So Strange
This Scared Little Dog Was An Hour From Being Put To Sleep. Then A Worker Came In To Calm Her
20 Times Kate Middleton Made Us Green With Envy Over Her Effortless Sense Of Style
When This Woman Demanded A Tattoo, The Artist Said “What?” But Now She Gets Inked Every Single Week
After People Found This Tiny Kitten Outside Their Home, Rescuers Revealed It Wasn’t What It Seemed
In 1920 An Explosion Tore Through Wall Street In What Was The Deadliest Act Of Terror On U.S. Soil
The 20 Most Insane Things People Have Discovered In Their Backyards