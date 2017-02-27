20 Dogs Who’ve Mastered The Art Of The Photobomb

ADVERTISEMENT

Ah, the photobomb. When it’s done right it can be a masterful work of art. The combination of bravery and split-second timing can create an image so much more perfect than what the photographer had in mind. And dogs… they just get it. Indeed, they seem to have an instinct for ruining photos in the most hilarious ways possible. That, or they’re all in fact working together in some kind of human-shaming dogspiracy. Either way, these moments should be celebrated accordingly. Check out this first furball trying to steal the scene in a Christmas family photo…

The wide eyes show surprise, but we think that knowing smile barks volumes. Indeed, this was no accident. He watched the timer hit zero and in fact threw his face into the family portrait with absolutely no regard at all for disgruntled old Grandpa.

Photographer: That’s it, Benson. Stay… Now this is gonna be a great photogr…

Husky: WAAAAZUUUUUUUUUP!

Photographer: Oh man, now I’m gonna have to take another. Ma’am, can you please control your…

Husky: WAAAAAAZZZZZUUUUUUUUUUUUUUPP!

