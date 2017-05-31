A Driver Was Convinced This Dog On The Roadside Was Dead. But Then She Realized She Still Had Time

ADVERTISEMENT

This woman was driving along the highway when she noticed a lump on the side of the road. As she approached, she believed it was a dead dog. But when the animal twitched, she realized she still had time to save it.

Judy Obregon, 44, comes from Texas. There, she’s known for saving hundreds of dogs through her animal rescue organization, The Abandoned Ones. However, animal welfare hasn’t always been her number one priority.

In fact, it wasn’t until seven years ago that she saved her first dog. Obregon had been in her car when she passed what she described as an animal “dumping ground.” She told Inside Edition, “I was driving down the service road [near the lake] and I spotted a stray. The stray led me to another dog that was injured.”

