After Firefighters Adopted This Homeless Cat, They Soon Realized She Was A Stone-Cold Killer

The cat arrived at the station on a cold day, and must have been feeling it, so the firefighters gave her a home. She wasn’t with them long before she started to earn her keep. And when she did, the cat’s new humans realized just what a killer she was.

The previously-mentioned firefighters are the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team for the fire department in Brooklyn, New York. The department’s EMS Station 57 is always at the service of the public. Indeed, it went above and beyond the call of duty in 2015.

That’s because it opened its doors to someone in need on a cold winter’s day. In fact, that someone was a stray cat who wandered in off the streets. She decided she liked the place – it was certainly a lot warmer than Brooklyn’s back alleys.

