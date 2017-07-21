These Firefighters Were Called Out To A House Fire – And What They Found Inside Horrified Them

ADVERTISEMENT

When this team of firefighters arrived at a house fire in California, it looked like they were faced with a routine rescue operation. However, they soon discovered all was not as it seemed. Moreover, what they found inside the blazing home would break their hearts.

In June 2017 Lompoc Fire Department in California received a call about a house fire. So with no time to lose, they rushed to the blaze on the corner of V Street and Laurel Avenue. When they arrived at 4:00 p.m, the team of rescuers found smoke billowing from the windows.

It looked like the raging fire had penetrated the entire house, as well as an adjacent garage. Thankfully, however, the sole occupant had managed to flee the flames. His name was Edward Vantassel, and when fire crews arrived they found him outside his home.

