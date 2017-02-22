This Pup With No Front Legs Would’ve Died If He’d Stayed With Mom, So He Needed A Loving New Family

When this little puppy was born, the doctors didn’t think he’d make it. In fact, they were so sure he wouldn’t survive that they thought the kindest option would be to euthanize him. However, he was given a fighting chance when he was taken under the wing of two guardian angels.
In January, 2017, a mommy dog gave birth to a bouncing litter of puppies. Although most of them were healthy, one of them – a tiny boxer – was not so lucky. His survival was in doubt owing to a birth defect that gave him trouble with feeding.
This puppy had a serious condition affecting his limbs. To be specific, he was born without fully-developed forelegs. The plucky pooch’s disability meant that he only had little stubs instead of full legs and he struggled to keep up with his siblings.
