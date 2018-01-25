This Pregnant Woman’s Dog Wouldn’t Stop Crying. Then She Realized It Was Trying To Warn Her

ADVERTISEMENT

When Alhanna Butler was pregnant with her first child, her dog wouldn't stop following her around and crying. At first, the mom-to-be found her pet's attentiveness cute. However, she later discovered the animal was trying to warn her.

Alhanna and her husband Ricky come from Doncaster in England. The pair were childhood sweethearts, and after tying the knot the couple wanted to add to their family. So, first of all, they decided to get a dog.

However, they needed to decide which breed would best suit their family. After some research, they settled on getting an Akita, a smart breed that hails from Japan. The dogs are said to be quite protective of their owners. So, the Butlers knew it was the breed for them.

