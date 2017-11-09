When This Tiny Wiener Got Into A Lion’s Cage, The Big Cat’s Reaction Was Pure Animal Instinct

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the ages, many people have believed cats and dogs to be mortal enemies. So, one could be forgiven for thinking that when it comes to big cats and little dogs, the ill feeling would be even more intense. But, when one wiener entered a lion’s lair, the feline’s reaction shocked everybody.

Bonedigger the lion grew up at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. The shelter for wild animals is based in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. And thanks to the staff at the park, the big cat received the expert care he needed to thrive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things weren’t always easy for Bonedigger. He was born with a bone disease that caused him to become slightly crippled. But luckily for him, there was someone at the park who understood his hardships. That’s because the park’s manager, John Reinke, had lost both his legs in a bungee accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT