A Phoenix Cop Took One Look At A Homeless Man – And Knew He Just Couldn’t Walk Away

Police officer Marc Valenzuela was on patrol in downtown Phoenix, Arizona, in early 2016, when he spotted a homeless individual. The concerned cop considered it his duty to stop and check on the drifter. Shortly after, Valenzuela knew he just had to act and made a decision on his feet. But what happened next drew a crowd on the city street and attracted no small amount of attention online…

Arizona – The Grand Canyon State – has a vast homelessness problem. Indeed, local charity Phoenix Rescue Mission puts the number of people living there without a permanent address at one in every 184. This equates to 36,000 souls – and most of them are in just one county, which encompasses the city of Phoenix.

Maricopa County in the south-central part of the state is the fourth most populated in the U.S. Working on official figures, the Phoenix Rescue Mission estimates that about 61 percent of Arizona’s population reside in the county. But it also says that the area accounts for some 71 percent of the state’s homeless population. And Arizona’s problem with unhoused citizens does not look like it will get better anytime soon. In fact, official figures state that the headcount of unsheltered people living in Maricopa County is more than twice as large as it was in 2014.

