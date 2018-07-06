This 40-Year-Old Plastic Surgeon Has Revealed Why She Didn’t Wash For 30 Days After Giving Birth

ADVERTISEMENT

As a doctor, Terry Loong is very attuned to the needs of her own body. So when she gave birth to her first child at the age of 40, she knew she needed time to heal. As a result, she decided not to wash for her first month as a new mom.

Loong lives in London, England, with her business consultant husband Kurt. She herself is an award-winning aesthetic doctor, and through her cosmetic work, Loong tries to help women look and feel their very best.

But when the doctor welcomed her first child Matthew in April 2016, she turned her attention to caring for her baby and herself. Although Loong’s labor had been pretty textbook, she said that the experience had left her feeling like she’d been “hit by a bus.”

