Police Found This 4-Year-Old Alone and Wearing Makeup And Realized She’d Run Away From Her Home

ADVERTISEMENT

You don’t expect to see many people wandering around in the early hours of the morning. And you especially don’t expect to see a young girl strolling about at that hour. Particularly one who is all alone and who doesn’t seem to know where she is or where she is going.

On the day before Halloween in 2017, though, this very scene became a chilling reality. A young girl aged four was found roaming around on her own near to an apartment complex in Plano, Texas. With no parent in sight, those who saw the little girl couldn’t help but be worried.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unaware of the potential danger she could have been in, the little girl was found wandering about outside the complex. She did not seem to show any signs of distress, but when a four-year-old is found in such a situation there are questions that need to be asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT