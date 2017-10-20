Police Found This Pony Tied To A Tree And Then Discovered Why He Wouldn’t Even Look At Them

ADVERTISEMENT

In September 2017 Spanish police from the municipality of Almoradí found a pony lashed to a tree in the town of Algorfa in Alicante, Spain. The elderly animal was in a pitifully pathetic state and had been abandoned in the searing heat of a Spanish summer. The terrible treatment the poor creature had suffered was etched all over its emaciated body. The animal was so downtrodden and defeated that he wouldn’t even raise his head when the police officers approached.

The police who discovered the discarded pony called the Easy Horse Care Rescue Center (EHCRC) in the nearby village of Rojales for help. Workers at the centre later described how the officers had found the animal. In a Facebook post on the EHCRC page, they wrote, “He was tied to a tree with no food or water, with his head shoved in a bush to try and keep the flies out of his eyes.”

The centre took in the broken pony, estimating him to be about 20 years old. Its Facebook entry continued, “We knew he had survived unthinkable events and would be one of our most difficult cases yet.” EHCRC is home to more than 100 horses, ponies, and donkeys. Hopefully the old pony could now feel at home, having joined all of these equine pals. Finally, he had the chance to experience some love and care.

