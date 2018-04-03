Police Found A Woman’s Body In This Car Wreck, And Her Facebook Held The Key To Her Death

ADVERTISEMENT

When learning how to drive, we’re told about the potential perils and pitfalls of the road, as well as how to stay safe. But Courtney Ann Sanford tragically succumbed to the former in April 2014, dying in a car crash in High Point, North Carolina. And during their investigation into the accident, police discovered that her Facebook page held the key to explaining her death.

Born on December 15, 1981, in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sanford had an impressive academic background. After graduating from West Forsyth High School, she went on to attend Western Carolina University and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. In addition, she later picked up degrees from the Independence University and Keiser University as well.

Following that, Sanford then worked at High Point’s Bethany Medical Center as a certified medical assistant. While she remained single, the 32-year-old was part of a big family that included her parents, two brothers, two nephews and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. Sadly, though, tragedy struck in April 2014.

