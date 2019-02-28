After A Mom Heard This Police Officer’s Tragic Story, She Gave The Stranger A Life-Saving Gift

ADVERTISEMENT

After protecting and serving as a Missouri police officer, Ryan Armistead was in trouble. He'd survived every criminal and danger he'd encountered thus far, but the greatest threat came from within. A rare auto-immune disorder had caused irreversible damage to his kidneys, but then a stranger appeared and offered him a new lease of life.

Before he fell ill, Armistead had had a busy life. Not only was he a full-time machine shop worker, but also worked part-time as a Missouri police officer. In addition, he has a son called Gregory with his wife, Jessica. But Armistead’s life changed dramatically in 2015 following his diagnosis, which saw him on dialysis six months later and on a kidney donor waiting list.

Meanwhile, medical science has made huge advances since the world’s first successful organ transplant in 1954. Back then, Richard Herrick’s life was ebbing away in Boston’s Peter Bent Brigham Hospital and he was in dire need of a kidney. Luckily, his identical twin Ronald donated his, in a move that saved his sibling’s life.

