When Police Pulled Up Behind This Teenager, They Soon Discovered Why He Was Walking In The Dark

Jourdan Duncan was walking down a secluded industrial road in Benicia, California, when he aroused a police officer’s suspicions. The cop was Kirk Keffer, and he decided to stop his car and ask the teen a few questions. That’s how he discovered why Duncan was trudging through the darkness.

Duncan comes from Vallejo, California. In November 2016 the teenager was 18 years old and saving up for college. In order to raise some cash, he had taken up a job packing boxes at a health products company.

The business was based seven miles away from Duncan’s home, in the city of Benicia, CA. So, in order to get him to and from his graveyard shift, he relied on his 2001 Volvo. That was until summer 2016 when the car broke down.

