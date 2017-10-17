Police Have Warned That If You Spot Your House Number On The Curb, You Shouldn’t Answer The Door

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not exactly clear whereabouts in the U.S. the problem first appeared. After all, residents from as far afield as California and Georgia complained of being targeted way back in 2012. Now, however, police are warning communities all over the country about this growing concern. The problem is centered around house numbers being painted on the curb outside people’s homes, and what happens after it is done.

The matter is causing such widespread anxiety that it has now found its way onto message boards and forums online. One commenter said, “Today I came home early as I am not feeling too well, and noticed all houses except [for a] few have their house number painted [on the curb].”

ADVERTISEMENT

The commenter from California seemed to think this somewhat odd, adding, “Every house has [its] number illuminated at night so anyone that [would] need to find [their] house can easily do it.” Looking at it, the person decided it was strange enough to appear suspicious.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT