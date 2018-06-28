This 4-Year-Old Was Playing With A Pool Noodle, But Days Later She Had To Be Rushed To ER

ADVERTISEMENT

For young children, there are few things better than a day at the swimming pool. Mother Lacey Grace can certainly attest to that, having watched her four-year-old daughter Elianna playing delightedly in her grandparents’ pool in April 2018. However, a few days later the youngster was rushed to ER.

Born in Catonsville, Maryland, Lacey now lives in Bradenton, Florida with her husband Pat and their two young daughters Elianna and Lexi. On April 14, 2018, the mother visited her parents, taking the former along for a day at their swimming pool. The four-year-old wouldn’t be alone, though, as several other children were there as well.

Elianna enjoyed herself with the other kids, playing around under the watchful gaze of her mother. As time went on, the youngsters then started to have fun with some foam pool noodles, taking advantage of their hollow structure to use them as giant straws and blow water at one another. However, at that point the four-year-old suffered a seemingly innocuous accident.

