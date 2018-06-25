The Pope Kissed This Critically Ill Baby – And Two Months Later Her Life Was Transformed

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a serendipitous moment for the Masciantonio family – the devout Catholics had finally gotten a chance to see the Pope. Not only that, but the head of the church had held their critically ill daughter, Gianna, kissed her head and changed her life.

When Joey and Kristen Masciantonio welcomed their daughter, Gianna, she appeared to be a perfectly healthy baby. But a health crisis lingered – the newborn was diagnosed with a brain stem tumor at four weeks old.

In fact, her condition was so dire that doctors told the Masciantonios that they didn’t know how the baby had even lived through the entire pregnancy. Her brain stem tumor wasn’t a cancerous one but the result of a blood disorder – juvenile xanthogranuloma.

