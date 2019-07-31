This Baby Was Found In A Bag Tied To A Tree, And She Had A Head Wound Crawling With Maggots

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon hearing the faint sound of crying, the Vietnamese farmer decides that he must go and investigate the unnerving noise. His search leads him onto a coffee plantation, where he sees a plastic bag dangling from a tree. And when he peers inside he finds a newborn baby being eaten alive by maggots.

The Lam Dong province is situated in Vietnam’s Central Highlands. The area boasts a mix of mountains and forests which give the location a unique appearance. And it’s this spectacular scenery – which includes a heady mix of lakes, hills and waterfalls – that attracts visitors to the area, who come to seek out the region’s many beauty spots.

For those who call the Lam Dong province home, work tends to revolve around farming. The area’s economy relies heavily on growing coffee, tea and vegetables. As of 2011 Lam Dong’s GDP was the equivalent of slightly less than $1 billion dollars, and general levels of poverty still pose problems in the region.

