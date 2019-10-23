After A Mom Tragically Lost Her Newborn, She Knew Exactly What To Do With Her Breast Milk

When Alexis Marrino attended a routine ultrasound during her pregnancy in 2019, nurses broke some devastating news. Doctors recognized that her baby was unlikely to pull through. Nevertheless, Marrino decided not to terminate. However, when her daughter arrived, the infant was indeed too poorly to last much longer than an hour. But this brave mom knew exactly what she needed to do.
McKinleigh Jade Marrino arrived into the world shortly before noon on July 29, 2019. Devastatingly, doctors had diagnosed anencephaly some months before her birth. The condition affects parts of the brain, and skull bones fail to fuse as they should early on in the pregnancy. Moreover, with large portions of an infant’s brain missing, there is nothing that can be done to cure the affliction.