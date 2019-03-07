A Boss Snapped This Photo Of A Mom At Work With Her Baby – And Made A Comment That Went Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

When Dr. Elizabeth Baker spotted her employee Melody Blackwell caring for her baby at work, she had something to say on the matter. And as a result, she posted a photo of the new mom and her child on Facebook for the world to see. However, she never expected the reaction that she got.

Becoming a mom is undoubtedly one of the most life-changing experiences a woman can go through. But suddenly being thrust in charge of a little life can be an overwhelming experience for many first-time parents. Yet caring for their child is just one adjustment of many that new mothers face.

It goes without saying that caring for a newborn can be exhausting. New moms have just gone through the physical and mental turmoil that is childbirth. Then, at the time when they could do with rest the most, they are put in charge of a baby that only sleeps intermittently.

