How This Dad’s Skin-To-Skin Contact With His Newborns Helped His Family Heal After Heartbreak

For many couples across the world, the birth of their children marks some of the happiest moments of their lives. Indeed, from the trip to the hospital to the delivery itself, those precious few hours are cherished by the parents. Lesa and Brennan Brackbill can certainly attest to that, having welcomed two new faces to their family. Yet their moment of joy was tinged with sadness, too.

Residents of Hershey, Pennsylvania, Lesa gave birth to twins in April 2018, with her husband watching on. Following the arrival of their sons Caleb and Isaiah, Brennan then had a request for the nurses in the delivery room. He was determined to get closer to his baby boys.

So with that in mind, Brennan asked if he could have skin-to-skin contact with the newborn twins. Initially, the hospital staff were a little skeptical, as they didn’t know if the dad would be able to handle it. Before long, though, he managed to convince them otherwise, leading to a heartwarming moment.

