40 Special Ways To Let Your Loved Ones Know You’re Having A Baby

Starting a family should be one of the most precious times in your adult life. But how should you share your news in a manner that does it justice? Indeed, you can do better than posting a photograph on Instagram of a positive pregnancy stick. Luckily, we have compiled a list to help you out with your conundrum. So without further ado, here are 40 totally ingenious ways to announce the new little one.

40. Personalized clothing

Nothing says that you care more than a piece of customized clothing. It could be a T-shirt with the words “Mom” and “Dad” emblazoned on the front. Or you could choose a bespoke baby outfit for your new arrival. Whatever you choose, the level of individualization involved will make the recipient feel super special.

39. Cake topper

If you feel like spending some time in the kitchen, why not bake a cake and then accessorize your culinary creation? Yes, you can get as carried away as you like – as long as your message gets across loud and clear. But if it’s edible be sure to snap a photo first to preserve the moment.

