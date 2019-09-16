At a certain point in a person’s life, they might feel the urge to have a baby with their partner. But in the case of Wyley Simpson and Stephen Gaeth, the start of their parenting adventure came as something of a shock. For you see, Simpson was transitioning into a man when he received the news of his pregnancy.
A Man Who Got Pregnant Has Revealed The Shocking Abuse He Received From Total Strangers
A resident of San Antonio, Texas, Simpson was born as a female, before making a significant decision a few years later. After turning 21, he started to undergo treatment to become a man, and soon his body began to go through some big changes during the transition.