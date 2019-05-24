A Woman Gave Birth To Semi-Identical Twins, And Doctors Were Left Totally Perplexed

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2014 an Australian woman found out she was having twins. And normally that wouldn’t be a story that would make headlines. But when she checked in with her doctors, they were left stunned by what they found. The twins would be neither identical nor fraternal – instead, they were a stunningly rare set of semi-identical babies.

For the Australian mom at the center of this story, her 2014 path to motherhood began in a typical fashion. Her doctors at the Royal Brisbane & Women’s Hospital told the BBC that she had become pregnant naturally. And, like most parents, she underwent the usual pregnancy scans to ensure her babies had begun to grow healthily.

In most cases, doctors employ an ultrasound scan to examine the womb and ensure all of its parts develop healthily. They also try to identify any potential birth defects or similar issues that could be present. And Professor Nicholas Fisk, the man at the helm of the Australian mom-to-be’s care staff, noticed something unusual when during this routine procedure.

