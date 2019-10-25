A Study Reveals That Having A Baby After 35 Years Old Can Do Incredible Things For Your Brain

Women nowadays are waiting longer to have babies than ever before. As a result, there’s already been lots of research into the risks that later-in-life pregnancies can have on mothers and babies. But in 2016 a new study revealed that becoming a mom after the age of 35 can actually be beneficial to your brain.
Back in 2014 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that more women were having children after the age of 35. The average age that women gave birth to their first child had been rising for 40 years by that point. And 46 states, alongside Washington, DC, had seen an increase of women becoming first-time moms past their 35th birthday.