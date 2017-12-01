This Pregnant Mother Posed With 20,000 Bees On Her Belly. Now She’s Shared Some Heartbreaking News

ADVERTISEMENT

When one bee-loving Ohio mom discovered she was pregnant for the fourth time, she thought the perfect way to honor the occasion was by posing with 20,000 of the little honeys. Unsurprisingly, when she posted these unbeelievable maternity photos online, it created quite a buzz. But, later in her pregnancy, the woman went online again to announce some devastating news.

Emily Mueller, 33, and her husband Ryan, 37, are both busy bees. Hailing from Akron in Ohio, they run their own business as well as raising three kids – Cadyn, 10, Madelynn, three, and one-year-old Westyn. The couple’s joint enterprise, Mueller Honey Bee Removal, allows them to combine their passion for the stripy insects and making a good living.

According to the Mueller Honey Bee Removal website, Emily and Ryan are, “saving bees one hive at a time.” They offer a service that humanely removes the insects from properties and then provides a sanctuary for the rescued bees. The Muellers have 24 hives and an amazing 1.2 million or so honeybees. So there is no lack of source product for the couples second venture, a store called the Mueller Honey Bee. This outlet sells honey and natural remedies derived from the sweet stuff. And while spending time around so many stinging insects would be murder for sufferers of melissophobia – the fear of bees – Emily and Ryan just love it.

